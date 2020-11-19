Kenyatta, Odinga meet pro-BBI women elected leaders

Ahead of the signature launch planned for the day, President Uhuru Kenyatta, and Raila Odinga met the pro-BBI women elected leaders earlier this Wednesday, according to a report by The Star.

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), is reportedly a major beneficiary for women, as each of the 47 countries will elect two senators one woman and a man. It instructs a 360 member house, out of which 290 will be directly elected by the people in constituencies, 70 by political parties, and the rest of the 70 will be allotted for women, youth, and people with physical imparities. It also revokes Article 91 of the Kenyan Constitution.

The meeting was one in a sequence of engagements with the organized groups to promote the document - a billed solution to the ill practices in the country.

To bring unanimity to the document the duo has been holding meetings with MPs, governors, and MCAs.

Agreeing to the cause, 25 women leaders will reportedly travel through the counties and explain gender gains, playing a major role in the one-week signature collection campaign.

"We agreed to support the BBI process based on several gender gains. We will hit the ground running," said one of the attendees.

In the four-hour meeting, Kenyatta and Odinga appealed to the politicians to explain the document since the gap might be used by propagandists to eliminate the process.

Update: The BBI signature collection at KICC, in Nairobi which was scheduled for today, is halted due to a delay in Consitution Amendment Bill Publication, according to Capital FM. As Dennis Waweru and Junet Mohamed, the Joint chairpersons of the National BBI Secretariat said the Bill, "is scheduled for printing later tonight".