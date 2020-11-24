Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uganda: Nsibirwa calls for more efforts to address youth unemployment

"Its high time we started addressing youth unemployment earlier enough before the situation gets out of hand. Let's mentor the youth and make sure we transform them into good citizens. That should be a collective responsibility".

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 24-11-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 12:38 IST
Uganda: Nsibirwa calls for more efforts to address youth unemployment
Representative image Image Credit: pixnio

It is the time to address Uganda's unemployment rate before it's too late, said Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, according to a report New Vision.

Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, the second deputy Katikkiro of Buganda warned Uganda of a big youth unemployment challenge if not looked after now. Also, being the finance minister of Byganada, Nsibirwa said that unemployment is an unfortunate condition in the country.

Nsibirwa said it in a function at Ridar Hotel in Seeta while addressing Mukono Lions Club, the latest and 43rd Lions Club going to be chartered in Uganda in the function. He invited the well to do Ugandans to work in the direction of eradicating unemployment. The high class comprising of businessmen, politicians, and civil servants were called to create work for the unemployed youth, or there lies the risk of losing their possessions to the unemployed youth of the country.

"Its high time we started addressing youth unemployment earlier enough before the situation gets out of hand. Let's mentor the youth and make sure we transform them into good citizens. That should be a collective responsibility," Nsibirwa added.

As per the statistics, the unemployment rate in Uganda stands at 9.2% with a contrast of 13.3% unemployment in youth aged 18-30. The data showed that 83.5% of Uganda's population between 15-29 years work in the informal sector, whereas, the percentage is higher by 10 among women when compared to men.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Amber Riley gets engaged to boyfriend Desean Black

Glee alum Amber Riley has announced her engagement to boyfriend Desean Black. The 34-year-old actor, who became popular for her portrayal of Mercedes Jones on Fox comedy-drama series Glee, shared the news in a post on Instagram on Tuesday.T...

GlobalLogic acquires UK-based ECS Group

Digital product engineering company GlobalLogic on Tuesday announced acquisition of ECS Group, a move that would help advance its European strategy and financial services footprint as well as add a slew of complementary cloud-centric offeri...

Saudi Aramco says domestic supplies unaffected by attack on Jeddah plant

Saudi Aramco said on Tuesday its domestic fuel supplies had not been affected by an attack the previous day by Yemens Houthi group on a petroleum products distribution plant in Jeddah, with operations resuming three hours after the event. T...

Norway extends duration of pandemic loan guarantees to airlines

The Norwegian government plans to extend the duration of loan guarantees given to airlines to three years from two years originally, the Industry Ministry and the Ministry of Transportation said on Tuesday.Norwegian Air was given guarantees...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020