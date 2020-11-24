Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liberia: LMC organizes one-day media training forum for Liberian journalists

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monrovia | Updated: 24-11-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:00 IST
Liberia: LMC organizes one-day media training forum for Liberian journalists
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Strived to enhance the diversity in media coverage, the Liberia Media Centre (LMC) in coordination with the Multi-stakeholders Forestry Governance Project (MFGAP) concluded a one-day training forum outside Monrovia for the trainers with newsroom editors, according to a report by Front Page Africa. The training was aimed to diversify the forest sector coverage, as per the reports.

The one-day media training forum which was held at the Crown Hotel in Paynesville, outside Monrovia reportedly brought the editors and senior reporters from different media outlets along with the print, online, and electronic media under one roof.

While addressing the trainees Francis Brewer, the Program Officer at the LMC and leading facilitator at the forum emphasized media's role in shaping society and also asked the Liberian journalists to extend the reporting sector to other thematic zones such forest as sector. Speaking at the occasion, the Program Officer at the LMC and lead facilitator at the forum, Mr. Francis Brewer, stressed the importance of media role in society and urged Liberian journalists to diversify their reportage to other thematic areas as such in the forest sector.

Brewer while speaking about the aim that, "the intention of this training is to bring media manager up to speed so that they are aware of what we are doing in the forest sector. This is to improve and increase media coverage in the forest sector We have conducted series of trainings in different thematic areas including the Freedom of Information Act, investigative reporting and this time, we are having this editors' training".

He said that the forum is geared to explore the forest sector, as he quoted, "this is geared to enable editors to have the leverage of what has been ongoing in the sector. This is meant for us to brainstorm on issues bordering the Voluntary Partnership Agreement (VPA) and other issues regarding the forest sector".

Adding to the event, Victor A. Menyou, the Officer-In-Charge of LMC, focused on the urgency of varied coverage on the forest sector, quoting, "there is need that we cover the forest sector effectively and efficiently. It is through the media that the society voice will be amplified and it is through the media that the concessionaires will be able to live up to their responsibilities. There is a serious need for media to be in this program".

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former MLA Sarita Singh appointed Delhi women's wing in-charge

Former AAP MLA Sarita Singh has been appointed the in-charge of the Delhi womens wing to ensure increased participation of women in the forthcoming municipal corporation elections here, the party said Tuesday. Singh, the former party MLA f...

ZPM urges ECI to delete names of Bru voters who are in Tripura

Mizorams main opposition party the Zoram Peoples Movement ZPM has written to the Election Commission urging the poll panel to delete names of Bru voters who are in Tripura, from Mizoram electoral roll, a party leader said on Tuesday. There ...

Supreme leader dismisses talks as Iran looks to post-Trump future

Irans supreme leader dismissed the prospect of new negotiations with the West on Tuesday, even as the Tehran government spoke optimistically about the return of foreign companies in the absence of Trump and his sanctions.President-elect Joe...

TriByte Technologies celebrates 10-year anniversary

TriByte to boost learning outcomes and efficiency by developing Adaptive Learning and Artificial Intelligence AI engines for its Learning Management System LMS India, November 24th, 2020 TriByte Technologies celebrates 10 years of Innovat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020