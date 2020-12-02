"Our new parliament will be a symbol of our commitment".says Emmerson Mnangagwa

With the construction of the new parliament building Zimbabwe is on the crest of greatness said Emmerson Mnangagwa, according to a report by The Herald.

The new building being the epitome of the Second Republic is a democratic commitment and law in the country, as said by Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa stated, "our new Parliament building will be a symbol of our commitment to democracy and the rule of law...".

Our new parliament building will be a symbol of our commitment to democracy and the rule of law. Zimbabwe may not be an old democracy but we are proud of our institutions of government and our belief that all Zimbabweans should have a say in the running of our country. pic.twitter.com/VQ0XgkkTB9 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) December 1, 2020

Mnangagwa visited the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden and the site where the statue of Mbuya Nehanda, the First Chimurenga war heroine will be hoisted earlier on Monday.

Yesterday we celebrated our past heroes and our future champions.The construction of the monument in honour Mbuya Nehanda is nearing completion. It is vital that we show to our children and grandchildren that Zimbabwe has a rich history of heroes that fought for our freedom pic.twitter.com/cK0Ptl004D — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) December 1, 2020

He marked the moment and said that the construction of the iconic statue is important to benefit both present and future generations.