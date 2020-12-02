Left Menu
"Our new parliament will be a symbol of our commitment".says Emmerson Mnangagwa

Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@edmnangagwa)

With the construction of the new parliament building Zimbabwe is on the crest of greatness said Emmerson Mnangagwa, according to a report by The Herald.

The new building being the epitome of the Second Republic is a democratic commitment and law in the country, as said by Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa stated, "our new Parliament building will be a symbol of our commitment to democracy and the rule of law...".

Mnangagwa visited the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden and the site where the statue of Mbuya Nehanda, the First Chimurenga war heroine will be hoisted earlier on Monday.

He marked the moment and said that the construction of the iconic statue is important to benefit both present and future generations.

