Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: CBN chief says, "significant drop in flows into the country"

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 04-12-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 13:17 IST
Nigeria: CBN chief says, "significant drop in flows into the country"
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The International Money Transfer operators (IMTO) have been shortchanging the beneficiaries by delivering in naira and using the hard currency to attack it, despite an evaluated annual diaspora remittance of $24 billion, according to a report by Today Ng.

The major IMTOs and bank reportedly met with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) earlier on Thursday ensuring the tools to deploy new measures on diaspora remittances effective from Friday4 December 2020.

Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria shared the measures to improve remittance inflows in the conference quoting, "we analyzed data on IMTO inflows into the country over the past year, and through our investigations discovered that some IMTOs, rather than compete on improving transaction volumes and create more efficient ways for Nigerians in the Diaspora to remit funds, resorted to engaging in arbitrage arrangements on the naira-dollar exchange rate, which to a large extent resulted in a significant drop in flows into the country."

He explained that the provided estimated annual remittance inflow would help to improve the country's balance of payment (BOP) position and reduce its external borrowing dependency and it will mitigate the regressive impact of COVID-19 on foreign exchange inflows.

He said, "such recipients of remittances may have the option of receiving these funds in foreign currency cash (US Dollars) or into their ordinary domiciliary account."

Emefiele added that the implemented changes would deepen the market of foreign exchange causing more liquidity and transparency in the Diaspora Remittances' administration into Nigeria.

"In addition, these changes would help finance a future stream of investment opportunities for Nigerians in the Diaspora, while also guaranteeing that recipients of remittances would receive a market-reflective exchange rate for their inflows. All Authorized Dealers and the general public should note that beneficiaries shall have unfettered access and utilization to such foreign currency proceeds, either in FX cash and/or in their Domiciliary Accounts, in line with our circular TED/FEM/FPC/ GEN/01/010", he added.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France could veto 'bad' Brexit trade deal - French minister

There is still a risk of not reaching a deal in Brexit trade talks between Britain and the European Union, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Friday, adding if a good deal cannot be reached France would veto it. If a go...

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan begin shooting for 'Atrangi Re,' share first glimpse

Actors Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan on Friday started shooting for their upcoming film Atrangi Re, and shared the first glimpse of their characters from the film with their fans. Both Khan and Kumar took to Instagram to share the picture ...

Wassan to head DDCA's new Cricket Advisory Committee

The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association DDCA on Friday named former India player Atul Wassan as the chairperson of the Cricket Advisory Committee CAC for the upcoming season. The three member committee also comprises former India intern...

China stocks post third weekly gains on recovery hopes

China stocks inched up on Friday to post a third straight weekly gain, buoyed by robust data pointing to a recovery in the worlds second-largest economy, though the rally was capped by escalating Sino-U.S. trade tensions. The blue-chip CSI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020