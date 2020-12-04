ESIA certificate approval is a milestone in oil & gas development in Uganda and Tanzania: Report

An Environmental Impact Assessment (ESIA) study for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) in the section of Uganda has been approved by the country to bring construction work closer.

The approval certificate was issued by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) earlier on Thursday to Total East Africa Midstream B.V. for the project.

...NEMA has reviewed the resubmitted ESIA and now issued the Certificate of Approval of the Environmental and Social Impact Statement for the Project. The #EACOP will unlock East Africa's Potential by attracting investors to explore opportunities in the region. pic.twitter.com/RXId6sHiHh — National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) (@nemaug) December 3, 2020

Earlier the approval for the section of Tanzania was reportedly issued on 29 November 2019, whereas Uganda got the clearance in an official statement on its website. As per reports, the EACOP is a crude oil export pipeline network transporting nation's crude oil to Tanzania. It will supply the crude oil from Kabaale-Hoima in Uganda to a navigational port establishment on the Chongoleani peninsula near Tanga in Tanzania.

The 1,443 km long export system is comprised of a 24inch insulated buried pipeline, 6 pumping stations, and a maritime export terminal. In Uganda, the pipeline measures 296 km while 1,147kms in Tanzania, with 2 pumping stations in Uganda and 4 in Tanzania.

The approval is believed to be a milestone in Uganda's and Tanzania's substantial Foreign Direct Investment, as Martin Tiffen, the General Manager of EACOP project stated, "This is a significant milestone for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project and is the result of several years of collaborative work with many specialists and stakeholders to reach this point. The issuance of the EACOP ESIA certificate is a significant milestone for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project and the country, as it brings us closer to the realization of the Final Investment Decision and the subsequent development of the Oil & Gas sector in Uganda".