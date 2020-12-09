Nigeria: AUDA-NEPAD flags off $2bn projects to strengthen SmallHolder farmers

To strengthen SmallHolder farmers, the federal government in Nigeria has flagged off a $2bn project through the African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa's Development (AUDA-NEPAD), according to a report by the Today Ng.

Gloria Akobundu, the National Coordinator of AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria, disclosed it in a statement earlier on Tuesday. She said that the aim is to establish strategic mitigation to promote food sufficiency and zero hunger in the country to mitigate COVID-19 effects.

Akobudu reportedly spoke on Innovative Strengthening of Smallholder Farmers Capabilities Towards Productive Land Restoration at a two-day summit/technical round table COVID-19 in Nigeria.

According to Akobudu, Nigeria spends up to $6bn per year on the importation. She also said that the project will be executed in phases at state and local government levels, including Ibom, Imo, Akwa, Nasarwa, Kaduna, Ekiti among Akobundu said the project which will be implemented in phases at the state and local government levels involves 22 pilot states including Imo, Akwa Ibom, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Ekiti states among others.

"This is a ten-year plan for food sufficiency and zero hunger in Nigeria, in our continent and ECOWAS region. We are addressing hunger with bottom-to-top approach involving local farmers, the farmers association, state and local governments, the clergy and traditional rulers across 22 pilot states ensure that grassroots poverty is eradicated, COVID-19 effects are mitigated and gainful employment provided for women and youths", she said.

She added, "President Mohammadu Buhari declared in his nine-point agenda that one of his priorities is to see youths gainfully employed and become resourceful. He assured of taking 1 million Nigerians out of poverty and this is one of the strategic moves to achieve that agenda."