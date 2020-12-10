Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya Council of Governor urges health workers to call off strike

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:05 IST
Kenya Council of Governor urges health workers to call off strike
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Kenya Council of Governor (CoG) urged striking health workers to call off strike, according to a report by Capital News.

The health workers are reportedly demanding adequate protective equipment to shield themselves against deadly COVID-19. The CoG has urged protesters to put the lives of Kenyans first.

Wycliffe Oparanya, the chairperson of CoG said in a statement that the health workers are well set to call off the strike. He said, "as you are all aware the doctors went to Court and Court directed that the industrial action by the doctors to be suspended pending the hearing and determination of the application therefore the doctors are well placed to call off their strike".

Oparanya said the health workers cannot terminate their duties with perils and bravado further advising them to channel their grievances through their individual unions.

"For health workers in the National Government, let the grievances be addressed at the national level with the respective relevant union, the lives of all Kenyans matter and we can be able to pull through this pandemic period together and save many lives but we cannot do this with threats and bravado", he added.

However, Oparanya applauded health workers in twenty-two counties who served Kenyans diligently despite challenges including salary delays.

He said, "we take this opportunity to thank the health workers in 22 Counties who have made the decision to serve the mwananchi as they continue to address their grievances with their respective County Government. We urge all Governors to meet with the recognized County health workers Unions and discuss their grievances with a view of resolving any outstanding grievances amicably".

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Debroy pitches for lowering import duty on gold to curb smuggling

Reducing the import duty on gold is the best way to curb smuggling of the yellow metal, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister EAC-PM Chairman Bibek Debroy said on Thursday. Addressing a virtual event organised by the Centre for Ci...

Biden to tap Denis McDonough as veterans affairs secretary-report

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Denis McDonough, who was chief of staff to former President Barack Obama, to be secretary of veterans affairs, Politico reported on Thursday citing two people with knowledge of the decision....

J&K DDC polls: PAGD leaders accuse authorities of helping BJP

The neutrality of authorities in the district development council elections in Jammu and Kashmir has come under sharp criticism on Thursday from the PAGD leaders, who alleged that the administration was helping the BJP. The accusations stem...

Libya's Tripoli government releases two Russians, sources say

Libyas internationally recognised Government of National Accord GNA on Thursday released two Russians it had detained since last year and they are flying back to Russia, Libyan sources and Russian media reported. The detention of Maxim Shug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020