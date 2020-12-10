Kenya Council of Governor urges health workers to call off strike

The Kenya Council of Governor (CoG) urged striking health workers to call off strike, according to a report by Capital News.

The health workers are reportedly demanding adequate protective equipment to shield themselves against deadly COVID-19. The CoG has urged protesters to put the lives of Kenyans first.

Wycliffe Oparanya, the chairperson of CoG said in a statement that the health workers are well set to call off the strike. He said, "as you are all aware the doctors went to Court and Court directed that the industrial action by the doctors to be suspended pending the hearing and determination of the application therefore the doctors are well placed to call off their strike".

Oparanya said the health workers cannot terminate their duties with perils and bravado further advising them to channel their grievances through their individual unions.

"For health workers in the National Government, let the grievances be addressed at the national level with the respective relevant union, the lives of all Kenyans matter and we can be able to pull through this pandemic period together and save many lives but we cannot do this with threats and bravado", he added.

However, Oparanya applauded health workers in twenty-two counties who served Kenyans diligently despite challenges including salary delays.

He said, "we take this opportunity to thank the health workers in 22 Counties who have made the decision to serve the mwananchi as they continue to address their grievances with their respective County Government. We urge all Governors to meet with the recognized County health workers Unions and discuss their grievances with a view of resolving any outstanding grievances amicably".