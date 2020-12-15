Kenya Bureau of Standards adopts new guidelines to expand footwear market

Nine new footwear, skin, and hides standards are being adopted by The Kenya Bureau Of Standards (KEBS) that would allow Kenyan footwear and leather products to have access to the regional markets, according to a report by Business Today.

As per reports, Bernard Njiraini, the Managing Director of KEBS said, "the new standards will level trade in footwear and leather products produced within member states in the East African community by use of comparable standards. Additionally, they will ensure the quality, fitness for use, and safety of the footwear products to the users".

As per KEBS, the standards cover most operated footwear variety of open and closed shoes for women, children, and men. It has specified heavy metal limits particularly for shoes of young children and newborns to protect them from exposure to toxic chemicals while assuring functionality.

It also approved regulations for the practice of preservation of raw hides and skins.

"Preservation standards will guide safeguarding of raw hides and skins immediately after flaying/slaughter to prevent growth of microbiological organisms or rotting. This will in turn increase the production of leather in the country, both for local use and export," Njiraini added.

It is anticipated that the standards will be a great gain to local businesses and government's Big 4 Agenda in increasing local product manufacturing and promoting economic growth.