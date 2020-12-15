Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya Bureau of Standards adopts new guidelines to expand footwear market

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 15-12-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 16:42 IST
Kenya Bureau of Standards adopts new guidelines to expand footwear market
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@KEBS_ke)

Nine new footwear, skin, and hides standards are being adopted by The Kenya Bureau Of Standards (KEBS) that would allow Kenyan footwear and leather products to have access to the regional markets, according to a report by Business Today.

As per reports, Bernard Njiraini, the Managing Director of KEBS said, "the new standards will level trade in footwear and leather products produced within member states in the East African community by use of comparable standards. Additionally, they will ensure the quality, fitness for use, and safety of the footwear products to the users".

As per KEBS, the standards cover most operated footwear variety of open and closed shoes for women, children, and men. It has specified heavy metal limits particularly for shoes of young children and newborns to protect them from exposure to toxic chemicals while assuring functionality.

It also approved regulations for the practice of preservation of raw hides and skins.

"Preservation standards will guide safeguarding of raw hides and skins immediately after flaying/slaughter to prevent growth of microbiological organisms or rotting. This will in turn increase the production of leather in the country, both for local use and export," Njiraini added.

It is anticipated that the standards will be a great gain to local businesses and government's Big 4 Agenda in increasing local product manufacturing and promoting economic growth.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win it no matter what, say farmer leaders at press conference at Singhu Border.

The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win it no matter what, say farmer leaders at press conference at Singhu Border....

Somalia cuts ties with Kenya, shots fired at Mogadishu protests

Somalia severed diplomatic relations with neighbouring Kenya on Tuesday, accusing it of meddling in politics as protests and gunfire erupted in the capital Mogadishu over delayed elections. The dispute could undermine cooperation in the fig...

No coercive action against ARG employees, police to Bombay HC

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday assured the Bombay High Court that no coercive action will be taken till December 16 against officials and employees of ARG Outlier Media, which operates Republic TV, who have been named in the chargesheet in th...

Vaccinations under way, U.S. turns to educating skeptics, economic aid

The United States extended its rollout of the first authorized COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, inoculating healthcare workers with an eye toward convincing skeptical Americans to get their shots and contain a pandemic that has killed more than...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020