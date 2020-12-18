Left Menu
Nigeria: Kano state launches project to benefit 100,000 small farm holders

“The interventions target 100, 000 smallholder legumes farmers across the 44 local government areas of the state, over five years, beginning from the 2020/2021 planting season. The focus of the interventions is on equipping smallholder farmers, extension agents, agro-processors and post-harvest handling service providers with knowledge and skills on improved production, post-harvest and agro-processing practices and technologies as well as creating effective input and output market linkages, towards increasing outcomes for beneficiaries".

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kano | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 14:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

To boost the agricultural production in the 44 local government states in Nigeria a collaboration has been launched by the Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project, KSADP, and the Kano Agricultural and Rural Development Authority, KNARDA, according to a report by Today Ng.

Reportedly the collaboration worths 3.23 million US dollars, as 2.23 million US dollars are being assigned by the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) whereas 1 million US dollars will be provided by the Kano State Government to KNARDA for its agriculture intervention.

The confirmation was made by Mal Ameen Yassar, the Director-General Media and Publicity, Kano state in a news report. Yassar said, "the interventions target 100, 000 smallholder legumes farmers across the 44 local government areas of the state, over five years, beginning from the 2020/2021 planting season. The focus of the interventions is on equipping smallholder farmers, extension agents, agro-processors and post-harvest handling service providers with knowledge and skills on improved production, post-harvest and agro-processing practices and technologies as well as creating effective input and output market linkages, towards increasing outcomes for beneficiaries".

He further added, "this is in line with KSADP'S theory of change which is to transform the smallholder farming to commercially viable businesses by developing commodity value chains to reduce rural poverty, food insecurity and unemployment. Through the agreement, KSADP will finance KNARDA annually, upon submission of its annual work-plan and budget which will be cleared by the State Ministry of Agriculture, the KSADP, and approved by the Islamic Development Bank."

In addition to it Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, the Deputy Governor of Kano state, Project Steering Committee, KSADP, and Ibrahim Sulaiman Dan'isle, the Managing Director of KNARDA marked the Memorandum of Understanding. Gawuna said, "this MOU, coming a few weeks after we signed a similar one with SASAKAWA, is a major step in our drive to ensure agricultural productivity. With the COVID-19 pandemic and it attendant repercussion on food security, taking into consideration our huge population, this MOU could not come at a better time".

While Sulaiman Dan'Isle said that the collaboration between KNARDA and KSADP will have a long way in poverty reduction, will boost food security, and will minimize the degradation of natural resources.

