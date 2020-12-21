Uganda's first new Airbus A330neo will be flown by Uganda's flying team

Airbus aircraft A330neo, Uganda's first brand new Airbus will be flown from the manufacturer's base in Toulouse to Entebbe International Airport in France, according to a report by New Vision.

A330neo of Uganda Airline, Uganda's national carrier will reportedly take the fly on Monday.

Reportedly the fly will be made by Ugandan pilots who underwent training at the Airbus headquarters, stated Katumba Wamala, the minister for works since the government has made the complete payment for its first aircraft.

Uganda Airline chief pilot, Michael Etiang will lead the flying team, including crew members training in Toulouse as per the report. On the arrival of the Airbus, the plane will be received by Yoweri Museveni, the President of Uganda amidst a colorful ceremony, the report mentioned.

Katumba reportedly applauded Airbus for its cooperation in training and technical elements of the aircraft during a conference in Crowne Plaza Hotel, Toulouse in France. He added, "yes the aircraft will be flown by Ugandan pilots, something we should be proud of because it shows the capacity the country has at the moment".

He said that many of the experienced pilots of Uganda have been employed by other companies in different parts who are now mobilized to return home. "Many of them (pilots) have been scattered all over the world doing jobs with other airlines but they are back home and Ugandans should be proud of them," he said.

He added that the Airbus craft will promote Uganda Airlines 'an operational advantage of being able to fly straight to bigger cities in the world'. "While the Bombardiers can fly to the region, the Airbus crafts will do long range routes," Katumba said.

The Airbus A330neo is Rolls-Royce's latest-generation aircraft with Trent 7000 engines, featuring a new wing with increased span and new A350 XWB-inspired Sharklets.