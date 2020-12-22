Left Menu
Nigeria issues guidelines to avoid COVID-19 resurgence

"Limit all gatherings linked to religious events to less than 50% capacity of the facility of use during which physical distancing; mandatory use of face masks shall be strictly enforced."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 14:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: nsiteam.com

To combat the resurgence of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the federal government has rolled out measures in the country, according to a report by This Day.

Adding to it, the government issued an advisory to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and all 36 states to shut all night clubs, bars, event centers, restaurants, and recreational centers, also ordering all federal civil servants, Grade Level 12 downwards to stay home for the coming five weeks.

The government reportedly restricted gatherings such as social events, conferences, religious activities to not exceed 50 people, ordering all federal civil servants from Grade Level 12 downwards to stay home. Reportedly speaking at the press briefing in Abuja, Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF), disclosed the curbs on Monday.

Mustapha reportedly said that the PTF has been authorized by Muhammadu Buhari, the President to engage with the FCT and the states to govern the pandemic.

Noting the guidelines Mustapha stated, "All persons above the age of 60yrs and/or with comorbidities are to be encouraged to stay at home and avoid crowds."All non-essential travels - both domestic and international during the holiday season are seriously discouraged."

"Close all restaurants except those providing services to hotel residents; takeaways, home deliveries and drive-ins shall remain closed."

"Where more than 50 persons are attending any such events, the gathering should be held outdoors only."

"Public transportation systems are to carry passengers not more than 50% of their capacity in compliance with social distancing rules."

He further explained that the chief executive officers and the permanent secretaries of the parastatals will make sure to enforce non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPI) rules in their vocations noting frequent spot checks.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

