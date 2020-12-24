Nigeria leads Africa in stunted children percent with 2.6 percent

With a share of 0.02 percent of Nigeria's budget on nutrition, about 2.6 percent of Nigeria's children are suffering from malnourishment, said Federal Government, according to a report by The Sun.

However, the country is reportedly recommended to spent 4 percent of its budget on its nutrition.

Speaking on the data at the sensitization workshop in Abuja, A.B Sa'adu, the Director, Social Development, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, reportedly expressed concern on the low budget even mentioning that the little allocated amount is not used for the purpose many times.

Representing Chito Nelson, the deputy director, Sa'adu noted that Nigeria leads Africa with the highest number of stunted children in the continent, following India in the global rank.

He said, "globally, Nigeria ranks second after India on the number of stunted children. Malnutrition is associated with 59 per cent of deaths among children. High prevalence of stunting is likely due to deficiencies in key micronutrients. Fifty per cent of nonpregnant women of reproductive age are anaemic while vitamin A deficiency in children 6-59 months is 71per cent. Nine of the 36 states contribute to over 50 per cent stunted children in Nigeria. Nigeria invests 0.02 per cent of national budget on nutrition while 4 per cent is recommended and what is allocated is not disbursed and what is disbursed is not always used for nutrition".

Adding on the ministry's involvement, Sa'adu stated that the Finance Budget and National Planning Ministry doubles as the secretariat to both the National Committee on Food and Nutrition (NCFN) and the National Council on Nutrition (NCN), serving as the center for harmonization and coordination of all food and nutrition-related policies implemented by Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and associates working on food and nutrition as delineated in the National Policy on Food and Nutrition.

"The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in collaboration with the Nutrition Society of Nigeria (NSN) and relevant nutrition stakeholders since 2016, have been organising Nutrition Week in order to encourage healthy living through nutrition education and creating public awareness on dangers of malnutrition. The week is also a national platform to address nutrition issues affecting young children, adolescents, adults and the elderly as well as nutrition in emergency situation" Sa'adu added.