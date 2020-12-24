Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: NSCDC deploys 1,335 personnel in Benue Command

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 24-12-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 18:09 IST
Nigeria: NSCDC deploys 1,335 personnel in Benue Command
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@CIVILDEFENDERS)

Around 1,335 personnel are been deployed to ensure a peaceful festive celebration during the Yuletide in Nigeria, said Benue Command the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), according to a report by Today Ng.

Reportedly stated in a statement earlier on Thursday, Michael Ejelikwu, the command's Public Relations Officer stated about the deployment in Makurdi.

Ejelikwu said that the corps would look up to the security system in the country and will not leave any loop.

He further promised that the corps have put in plans to guarantee property and lives' protection during Yuletide. He also said that the corps would not be favoring any act of lawlessness, stating that men of the command and the officers were on surveillance for 24 hours.

Ejelikwu stated, "any culprit(s) apprehended will face the full wrath of the law. Residents can go about their legitimate activities without fear and to report any suspected criminal activities around them".

However, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, the Commandant General of NSCDC had reportedly summoned the deployment of personnel to all crannies and nooks of Nigeria to maintain law and order, and peace during the season of yuletide. The country had been reporting various reports of assassination, kidnapping, bandit attacks, and different criminal activities lately.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CJI Bobde worships at Lord Balaji's shrine in Tirumala

Chief Justice of India CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde offered worship at Lord Venkateswaras shrine at Tirumala near here on Thursday on the eve of the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi, a temple official said. The Justice had visited the shrine in Novem...

Zarif dismisses Trump tweet that Iran was behind attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Irans foreign minister on Thursday dismissed U.S. President Donald Trumps allegations that Tehran was behind the recent rocket attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.Putting your own citizens at risk abroad wont divert attention from catastr...

India, Croatia reiterate commitment to open, free and stable Indo-Pacific region

V Muraleedharan, Minister of State MoS for External Affairs, and Frano Matusic, Croatian State Secretary for Political Affairs, exchanged views on developments in the Indo-Pacific region and reiterated their commitment to an open, free and ...

Half of Russians sceptical Kremlin critic Navalny was poisoned - poll

Half of Russians believe that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was either not poisoned, as he and Western governments contend, or that his poisoning was stage-managed by Western intelligence services, a poll showed on Thursday. The poll, relea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020