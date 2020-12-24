Nigeria: NSCDC deploys 1,335 personnel in Benue Command

Around 1,335 personnel are been deployed to ensure a peaceful festive celebration during the Yuletide in Nigeria, said Benue Command the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), according to a report by Today Ng.

Reportedly stated in a statement earlier on Thursday, Michael Ejelikwu, the command's Public Relations Officer stated about the deployment in Makurdi.

Ejelikwu said that the corps would look up to the security system in the country and will not leave any loop.

He further promised that the corps have put in plans to guarantee property and lives' protection during Yuletide. He also said that the corps would not be favoring any act of lawlessness, stating that men of the command and the officers were on surveillance for 24 hours.

Ejelikwu stated, "any culprit(s) apprehended will face the full wrath of the law. Residents can go about their legitimate activities without fear and to report any suspected criminal activities around them".

However, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, the Commandant General of NSCDC had reportedly summoned the deployment of personnel to all crannies and nooks of Nigeria to maintain law and order, and peace during the season of yuletide. The country had been reporting various reports of assassination, kidnapping, bandit attacks, and different criminal activities lately.