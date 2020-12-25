Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: Boko Haram insurgents attack church in Chibok on Christmas eve, killed six

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 25-12-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 15:53 IST
Nigeria: Boko Haram insurgents attack church in Chibok on Christmas eve, killed six
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr / Global Panorama

Boko Haram attacked a church in Chibok, Nigeria, killing six on the Christmas evening on Thursday, according to a report by The Cable.

The Boko Haram insurgents reportedly burnt down the Church of the Brethren in Pemi, Nigeria's block under Chibok where natives were busy preparing for Christmas celebrations.

In the attack around six cars and five houses belonging to the Church were razed, according to the report.

As said by one of the survivors, "the insurgents came in around 5:30 pm through Gogombi. They came in batches of two. The first came in with a motorcycle while the other came in heavy vehicles. As soon as they entered the village, they started shooting sporadically and towards the EYN church".

"Then they set it on fire. They also torched six cars and five other buildings around the church. Some of us ran to the bush, but unfortunately six people were killed in the attack. Christians were to observe Christmas prayers in the church this morning", it added.

However, the task force battalion reached around 8 pm, according to the report.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had already raised alarm over a "plot to bomb some places", in Yuletide, earlier on Tuesday.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman hangs son to death before killing self in UP

A woman allegedly hanged her two-year-old son to death before killing herself in Tikonia area here, police said on Friday. The bodies of the mother-son duo were found hanging from the ceiling in a hutment in Bhedauri village on Thursday, th...

Innovation challenge to develop portable devices for water testing launched

The National Jal Jeevan Mission has launched an innovation challenge in partnership with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade to develop portable devices for water testing, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Friday. The ...

Rijiju urges people to encourage players by watching sports

Union minister Kiren Rijiju has made an appeal to people, saying that those who cannot play sports, should at least encourage the players by watching the games. The Sports Minister made the statement here while addressing a group of players...

Cong Karnataka chief D K Shivakumar blames minister Sudhakar for night curfew decision

The Congress partys Karnataka chief D K Shivakumar on Friday claimed the idea to impose night curfew to contain coronavirus was that of state health minister Dr K Sudhakar and not Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. He was reacting to the Yediy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020