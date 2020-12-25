Nigeria: Boko Haram insurgents attack church in Chibok on Christmas eve, killed six

Boko Haram attacked a church in Chibok, Nigeria, killing six on the Christmas evening on Thursday, according to a report by The Cable.

The Boko Haram insurgents reportedly burnt down the Church of the Brethren in Pemi, Nigeria's block under Chibok where natives were busy preparing for Christmas celebrations.

In the attack around six cars and five houses belonging to the Church were razed, according to the report.

As said by one of the survivors, "the insurgents came in around 5:30 pm through Gogombi. They came in batches of two. The first came in with a motorcycle while the other came in heavy vehicles. As soon as they entered the village, they started shooting sporadically and towards the EYN church".

"Then they set it on fire. They also torched six cars and five other buildings around the church. Some of us ran to the bush, but unfortunately six people were killed in the attack. Christians were to observe Christmas prayers in the church this morning", it added.

However, the task force battalion reached around 8 pm, according to the report.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had already raised alarm over a "plot to bomb some places", in Yuletide, earlier on Tuesday.