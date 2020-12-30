Left Menu
Nigeria: Village head in Etinan Local dethroned over 'fraud'

Abuja | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:41 IST
Nigeria: Village head in Etinan Local dethroned over 'fraud'
In Nigeria, Emem Okon Akpan, Ikot Obio Inyang's village head has been dethroned over criminal activities and alleged fraud, according to a report by Today Ng.

The village head in Etinan Local Government was reportedly accused of sabotaging the water scheme that was supplied by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the region.

Singed by the President, Enefiok Umoh of Ikot Obio Inyang Development Association, IKODA, and other 89 members, the 14-point resolution was brought in by the community, as per the reports.

The members also pointed out the vote of no confidence, passed against the village head on February 17, 2020, in a police report.

Stating, "this led to a petition to the state police commissioner who ordered an investigation into the matter. The police investigation indicted Chief Emem Okon Akpan, the village head for vandalism, stealing and conversion of community solar water facilities. Chief Emem Okon Akpan collected compensation for Ekom Iman-Etina Road due Ikot Obio Inyang people and never gave to the rightful beneficiaries. If Chief Emem Okon continues ruling as the village head of Ikot Obio Inyang, the community would meet an irredeemable and untold hardship in all spheres of community life. Enough is enough!".

It demanded that the village head should be stripped off, quoting, "the entire men, women, youths and social groups in Ikot Obio Inyang pass a vote of no confidence in Chief Emem Okon Akpan".

