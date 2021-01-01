DR Congo: Army find bodies of 25 civilians, allegedly killed by ADF militia

In the Democratic Republic of Congo over 25 civilians have been killed in the troubled east of the country, according to a report by NewVision.

The reported attack has been blamed on the ADF militia when the army was chasing the ADF fighters earlier on Thursday and found the bodies of 25 civilians.

Occurred in the Tingwe village, five miles away from the town of Erigneti, over 30 civilians were reported dead, said Bravo Mohindo, the head of the civil society organization, Tingwe.

"People had gone to their fields to prepare for New Year's Eve, the ADF picked them up one by one. We had alerted our forces that the ADF had passed through from the east to the northeast of Eringeti. They did not react quickly," Mohindo added.

The Ugandan Muslim rebel group, ADF was reportedly originated in the 1990s, the group has plague the vast eastern provinces in the country. Blamed for over 800 deaths of civilians in the past year in the province of North Kivu bordering Uganda.

The rebel group however adds to its funds by wood trafficking and also by violent raids, as noted by the DR Congo officials. Though the group never took responsibility for all the attacks but most of its assaults have been sworn by Islamic State's Central Africa Province, since 2019, April, without providing any particular proof.