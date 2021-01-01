Left Menu
Development News Edition

DR Congo: Army find bodies of 25 civilians, allegedly killed by ADF militia

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 01-01-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 19:53 IST
DR Congo: Army find bodies of 25 civilians, allegedly killed by ADF militia
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

In the Democratic Republic of Congo over 25 civilians have been killed in the troubled east of the country, according to a report by NewVision.

The reported attack has been blamed on the ADF militia when the army was chasing the ADF fighters earlier on Thursday and found the bodies of 25 civilians.

Occurred in the Tingwe village, five miles away from the town of Erigneti, over 30 civilians were reported dead, said Bravo Mohindo, the head of the civil society organization, Tingwe.

"People had gone to their fields to prepare for New Year's Eve, the ADF picked them up one by one. We had alerted our forces that the ADF had passed through from the east to the northeast of Eringeti. They did not react quickly," Mohindo added.

The Ugandan Muslim rebel group, ADF was reportedly originated in the 1990s, the group has plague the vast eastern provinces in the country. Blamed for over 800 deaths of civilians in the past year in the province of North Kivu bordering Uganda.

The rebel group however adds to its funds by wood trafficking and also by violent raids, as noted by the DR Congo officials. Though the group never took responsibility for all the attacks but most of its assaults have been sworn by Islamic State's Central Africa Province, since 2019, April, without providing any particular proof.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa: Biggest hospital of country records 'near-empty trauma units'

A morning with a near-empty trauma unit in the biggest hospital of South Africa, the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital records no trauma patients, according to a report by Pindula News.Reportedly posted on its official page on Facebook, the S...

IIMA revokes decision to raze iconic buildings by Louis Kahn

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad IIMA has decided to withdraw its proposal to demolish 14 of its dormitories designed by American architect Louis Kahn in 1960s, following widespread opposition, an official said on Friday. One o...

India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine, country's first - sources

Indias drug regulator on Friday approved a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for emergency use, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The decision clears the vaccines rollout in the worlds s...

RoDTEP benefits subject to conditions, restriction, fulfilment of procedural requirements: FinMin

Availability of benefits under tax refund scheme RoDTEP for exporters would be subject to conditions, restriction, ineligibility and fulfilment of procedural requirements as notified by the government, an official statement said on Friday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021