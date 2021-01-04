Uganda Airlines to extend destinations around the world

Uganda Airlines is all ready to extend its routes to London, Dubai, Mumbai, and Guangzhou, with the announcement on Twitter, according to a report by News Vision.

The country received the first Airbus A330neo aircraft last month in December that was one of its two Airbus to fly the long courses.

The accession reportedly brought the total fleet to five that included four Bombardier CRJ900 received much earlier that was being used for regional flights.

Taking to Twitter, the airlines stated;

We are going places this new year, from Entebbe to popular destinations around the World.DUBAI, LONDON, GUANGZHOU, MUMBAI...Coming soon.#ANewWorld of greater connectivity. #A330neo pic.twitter.com/7HXMRnqwXW — Uganda Airlines (@UG_Airlines) January 4, 2021

Adding further it reported that the country is been expected to receive its second Airbus in January since the national carrier continues with revival exertions.

The Airlines in Uganda initiated commercial operations on 28 August, 2019, which is currently operating direct flights from Entebbe to and from Mombasa, Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Juba, Kilimanjaro, Mogadishu, and Bujumbura, as per the report.

Uganda Airlines is also planning to extend its regional destinations to and from Central and Southern Africa to include, Asmara in Eritrea, Kinshasa in DRC, Zanzibar, Lusaka in Zambia, Hargeisa in Somaliland, Harare in Zimbabwe, Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, and Johannesburg in South Africa, Djibouti.