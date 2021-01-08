South Africa: Limpopo Department advises travelers using Beitbridge border to follow 'self-quarantine'

Travelers who came into South Africa via Beitbridge border post in the last four days are being advised to self-quarantine, according to a report by DispatchLive.

The advised travelers should "do the right thing", said Phophi Ramathuba, the Limpopo health MEC, as per the report.

She reportedly said that those crossing the Beitbridge border post might be a 'potential superspreader'. "Considering the incubation period of the coronavirus, we wish to implore those who will be crossing from Beitbridge to do the right thing and self-quarantine because they have been exposed to a potential superspreader", she added.

However, the border observed over 15,000 passengers passing through the route prior to the COVID-19 restrictions which narrowed to over 6,000 people daily, becoming a "superspreader" zone for both the countries.

The border on Thursday confirmed 104 positive cases of COVID-19, as per the report. The travelers arriving from Zimbabwe to South Africa are screened daily at New Limpopo Bridge's foot.

Seeing the upsurge in positive COVID-19 cases among the travelers, the Limpopo Health Department directed a cautious statement.