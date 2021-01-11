Nigeria: Companies not hiring qualified citizens may get sanctioned, says Federal Government

The companies failing to comply with Nigeria's norms of guiding employment to qualified Nigerians might get sanctioned, said the Federal Government, according to a report by Today Ng.

The government reportedly said that through the Special Ministerial Task Force on Monitoring and Expatriate Quota Administration, and Enforcement of Nigerian Expatriate Business Permit, that the companies are ordered to submit Tax Identification Numbers, and National Identification Numbers (NIN), email addresses, and phone numbers of the Nigerians reserves expatriates in their firms.

In a statement, Bola Ilori, the Task Force Chairman of the Osun State capital, said that decision was taken by a meeting in the presence of representatives of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and other professional bodies and officials from the Ministry of Interior, earlier on Monday.

The statement mentioned the requirements, as it read;

"Every company must submit the details of Nigerians understudying expatriates in their organisations. They must submit the Tax Identification Number, NIN of each Nigerian understudying expatriates in their companies. We have discovered that some of the companies are not sincere; they just want to keep renewing the permits of their expatriates at the detriment of Nigerians. We want to know whether they are circumventing the policy or they adhere to it. The problem is that some of these companies are either not employing Nigerians at all or using school certificate holders to understudy expatriates who are managers. How can a school certificate holder understudy a manager? What they are aiming at is that when the times come for the expatriates to exit, the companies will say those understudying the expatriates do not have the capacity to become managers, and you will agree with them. What that means is that Nigerians will not get to such positions and the expatriates will be there forever.

How can a school certificate holder succeed a manager when we have millions of BSc. holders and Master's degree holders? But they do that deliberately to defeat the purpose of the policy of the Federal Government."