Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: Companies not hiring qualified citizens may get sanctioned, says Federal Government

“Every company must submit the details of Nigerians understudying expatriates in their organisations. They must submit the Tax Identification Number, NIN of each Nigerian understudying expatriates in their companies. We have discovered that some of the companies are not sincere; they just want to keep renewing the permits of their expatriates at the detriment of Nigerians. We want to know whether they are circumventing the policy or they adhere to it."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 11-01-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 16:27 IST
Nigeria: Companies not hiring qualified citizens may get sanctioned, says Federal Government
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@NigeriaGov)

The companies failing to comply with Nigeria's norms of guiding employment to qualified Nigerians might get sanctioned, said the Federal Government, according to a report by Today Ng.

The government reportedly said that through the Special Ministerial Task Force on Monitoring and Expatriate Quota Administration, and Enforcement of Nigerian Expatriate Business Permit, that the companies are ordered to submit Tax Identification Numbers, and National Identification Numbers (NIN), email addresses, and phone numbers of the Nigerians reserves expatriates in their firms.

In a statement, Bola Ilori, the Task Force Chairman of the Osun State capital, said that decision was taken by a meeting in the presence of representatives of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and other professional bodies and officials from the Ministry of Interior, earlier on Monday.

The statement mentioned the requirements, as it read;

"Every company must submit the details of Nigerians understudying expatriates in their organisations. They must submit the Tax Identification Number, NIN of each Nigerian understudying expatriates in their companies. We have discovered that some of the companies are not sincere; they just want to keep renewing the permits of their expatriates at the detriment of Nigerians. We want to know whether they are circumventing the policy or they adhere to it. The problem is that some of these companies are either not employing Nigerians at all or using school certificate holders to understudy expatriates who are managers. How can a school certificate holder understudy a manager? What they are aiming at is that when the times come for the expatriates to exit, the companies will say those understudying the expatriates do not have the capacity to become managers, and you will agree with them. What that means is that Nigerians will not get to such positions and the expatriates will be there forever.

How can a school certificate holder succeed a manager when we have millions of BSc. holders and Master's degree holders? But they do that deliberately to defeat the purpose of the policy of the Federal Government."

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia navy divers hunt for crashed plane's black boxes

Indonesian navy divers scoured the floor of the Java Sea on Monday as they hunted for the black boxes of a Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the waters at high velocity with 62 people aboard.The Boeing 737-500 jet disappeared minutes af...

UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 falls on COVID-19 risks; Signature Aviation surges

The FTSE 100 dropped on Monday as rising coronavirus cases across Europe stoked worries about its near-term economic impact, while Signature Aviation jumped on reaching an agreement for a takeover deal with Global Infrastructure Partners. T...

Researchers tame botulinum toxin to deliver therapeutics

A new treatment approach and delivery vehicle, described today in the Science Translational Medicine, could change the fact that people with serious cases of botulism may need to be maintained on ventilators for weeks or months. There are a...

Brazil to announce more efficacy data of Sinovac's vaccine

Brazilian biomedical center Butantan will announce the average efficacy of the CoronaVac vaccine on Tuesday in a press conference, Sao Paulo state health secretary Jean Gorinchteyn said in an interview to GloboNews TV.The vaccine, by Chinas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021