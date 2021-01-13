Left Menu
Uganda: Bobi Wine's security withdrawn ahead of Presidential election

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 12:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@HEBobiwine)

The private security company of the much controversial opposition Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine has been withdrawn before the election on Thursday, according to a report by KDRTV.

The presidential candidate of the National Unity Platform (NUP) stated that the security firm has been guarding his abode for more than a decade and which is why he could not understand the reason it withdrew its services at the very moment.

Reportedly, the security services were withdrawn earlier on Wednesday night.

Bobi took the announcement to Twitter;

Reportedly, the politician said that the employer had been instructed by the state to withdraw the services. The 38-year-old musician-turned politician also reported a raid by the military in his home in Kampala, earlier on Tuesday.

However, the NUP presidential candidate has been summoned by the military many times now, with over 100 officials in prisons across the country while many have been arrested and killed while campaigning, as per the report.

