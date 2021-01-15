Uganda: "We are under siege," says Bobi Wine, while country awaits election result

The opposition presidential candidate of Uganda Bobi Wine claimed that the military has "taken control" of his home, according to a report by Stars and Stripes.

Taking to Twitter Bobi tweeted;

We are under siege. The military has jumped over the fence and has now taken control of our home — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) January 15, 2021

The presidential candidate reportedly referred to himself as "president-elect" right after some hours of the election on Thursday.

While the whole nation is waiting for the results amid the internet blackout, Bobi alleged, "we are in serious trouble".

The politician turned singer had been troubled several times during his campaign and further tweeted "None of these military intruders is talking to us. We are in serious trouble. We are under siege".

However, reacting to the accusation, Flavia Byekwaso, the military aide claimed that the allegations are not correct, noting, "it's not true. We only have a presence of soldiers in the general area of Magere," village of Bobi wine. Flavia denied that the soldiers were forced their way into Bobi's home, and he should be thankful for the security forces. "He is not an ordinary person any more", she added.

Reportedly claiming his victory, earlier on Friday, Bobi said, "we secured a comfortable victory. I am very confident that we defeated the dictator by far."