Uganda: Bobi Wine alleges 'house arrest', says running out of food supplies

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 17-01-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 19:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@HEBobiwine)

After the results of the presidential elections in Uganda, the opposition candidate Bobi Wine has called out the military of the country for his house arrest, according got a report by NJNN.

The politician turned singer has alleged Uganda's military of surrounding his home and as Bobi and his wife are running out of food supplies. Taking to Twitter, Bobi quoted;

Bobi Wine who earlier said that the election process was marred by violence and fraud, claimed that he has not been able to visit any of his party officials.

However, Joel Ssenyonyi, the media aide for National Unity Platform reportedly said, "Our leader … is effectively under house arrest. His home is not a detention facility. We are very concerned about the state in which he is in, and his wife."

