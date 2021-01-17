Uganda: Bobi Wine alleges 'house arrest', says running out of food supplies

After the results of the presidential elections in Uganda, the opposition candidate Bobi Wine has called out the military of the country for his house arrest, according got a report by NJNN.

The politician turned singer has alleged Uganda's military of surrounding his home and as Bobi and his wife are running out of food supplies. Taking to Twitter, Bobi quoted;

It's now four days since the military surrounded our home and placed my wife and I under house arrest. We have run out of food supplies and when my wife tried to pick food from the garden yesterday, she was blocked and assaulted by the soldiers staged in our compound. (ADMIN) pic.twitter.com/MLEtSbyCcW — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) January 17, 2021

Bobi Wine who earlier said that the election process was marred by violence and fraud, claimed that he has not been able to visit any of his party officials.

Everyone including media and my party officials are restricted from accessing me. @ZaakeFrancis was arrested outside my gate as he made his way to my house, he was badly beaten by soldiers. He is now in Rubaga hospital. (ADMIN) — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) January 17, 2021

However, Joel Ssenyonyi, the media aide for National Unity Platform reportedly said, "Our leader … is effectively under house arrest. His home is not a detention facility. We are very concerned about the state in which he is in, and his wife."