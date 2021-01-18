South Africa: School reopening delayed amid COVID-19 upsurge

Facing the upsurge in COVID-19 cases, South African hospitals are overwhelmed with positive cases and the country has decided to delay the reopening of its schools, according to a report by The Mainichi.

Reportedly driven by the mutated COVID-19 variant, the country has closed its borders, including stopped or reduced flights. With the highest confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa, the country exceeds 1 million cases including deaths of 36,851 people, causing a high pressure on the health system.

Observing the high strain in the medical system, Reginah Mhaule, the Basic Education Deputy Minister has said that the ministry has decided to delay the reopening of schools. She stated, "given the pressure experienced by the health system in the past few weeks, occasioned by increased COVID-19 infections which have led to the second wave, the council of education ministers in conjunction with the national coronavirus command council and Cabinet has taken the decision to delay the reopening of both public and private schools".

However, the department has not disclosed the numbers of students or teachers who have succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 but it has confirmed the death of two teachers working in the marking of last years' examination papers.

"Some of our markers have passed away, while others withdrew from marking due to fear and anxiety, but also because some of their own family members have tested positive," added Mhaule.

Reportedly, the officials are excepted to disclose the plans for colleges and universities on Monday. The educational institutions are being closed since 2020's restriction due to COVID-19.

The country is also observing a night curfew, the prohibition of large gatherings, and a ban on alcohol sales.