Kenya: To attract investors in country Tatu City developer, Rendeavour collaborates with Konza Technopolis

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 18-01-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 15:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@Tatu_City)

To attract investors in Kenya, Rendeavour, the owner and developer of Tatu City, will be collaborating with the Konza Technopolis, announced Preston Mendenhall, the Executive Vice President of Rendeavour and John Tanui, the Chief Executive Officer of KoTDA, according to a report by Capital Business.

While the country is still managing to bounce forward from the COVID-19 impact, the announcement has brought in the chances for investment opportunities, as per the report.

Reportedly, the collaboration aims to focus on the investment policies of mega-projects and locating the two cities from a standpoint for both international and local investors.

Adding to the announcement, Mendenhall, said, "we are excited as Tatu City to be visiting Konza today. As sister cities with a common goal of easing the burden of urbanization in Kenya and also promoting investment in Kenya, we shall be working together in creating these opportunities".

Mendenhall further specified the areas of their partnership, as he mentioned that being Special Economic Zones (SEZ), Konza and Tatu City identifies several common interests to have investor's attention in Kenya.

"We have agreed to increase the frequency of our meetings. We have appointed teams to particularly look into the operationalization of the Special Economic Zones to attract local and foreign direct investments by creating a favourable economic environment," said Mendenhall.

Further adding John Tanui, KoTDA CEO said that both the companies are happy to continue their collaboration following the initial engagement in 2017. The collaboration as reported is said to address the issues faced by smart cities on advancing the ease of executing business in Kenya.

