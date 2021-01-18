Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya: KTDA observes tea price decline for third consecutive year

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 18-01-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 21:57 IST
Kenya: KTDA observes tea price decline for third consecutive year
Representative image. Image Credit: royalblackpearl.com

Tea prices in Kenya have declined for the third consecutive year because of supply surplus across the globe, said Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), according to a report by Xinhua Net.

Reportedly, the price decline has been noted due to more production of tea than what is demanded in the market.

Adding more on the price fall, Alfred Njagi the Managing Director of KTDA Management Services, said that the volume of green leaf produced in the first 6 months to 2020 December, by the smallholder tea farmers has dropped slightly by 0.7 % to 615 m kilograms compared to 2019 in the same period with a total of 619.5 m kilograms.

Njagi further added, "high volumes of tea produced in the east African region and elsewhere on the globe have contributed to the continued price decline in the global market".

However, the data issued by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (2020) showed that the smallholder farmers in Kenya, including those who deliver to KTDA managed firms have been reportedly increasing acres under tea that has contributed to an increase of offer on tea volumes in the market.

"The impact on tea prices of the commencement of the Tea Act 2020 that requires all black tea exports processed and manufactured in Kenya to be sold exclusively at the tea auction floor will soon be realized... We are waiting to see the full effects of the new law on the industry in the coming months," Njagi added.

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Disneyland Paris delays reopening to April 2 due to COVID-19

Disneyland Paris said on Monday it was postponing its reopening by almost two months, to April 2, due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of Feb...

DRDO lab develops bike-based ambulance

A DRDO laboratory on Monday handed over to the Central Reserve Police Force a bike-based ambulance that has been developed to provide quicker medical support to those living in congested streets and remote locations, the defence ministry sa...

WHO says close to Pfizer deal that would give poorer countries access

The World Health Organization is in advanced negotiations with Pfizer to include the firms COVID-19 shot in the bodys vaccine-sharing scheme, which would speed vaccine deliveries to poorer countries, a senior WHO official said on Monday. Th...

Guj:11 students test coronavirus positive on 1st day of school

At least 11 girl students ofclasses 10 and 12 tested positive for coronavirus on Mondayduring random testing on the campus of a school-cum-hostel inKeshod town in Gujarats Junagadh district on the first day ofresumption of classes, official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021