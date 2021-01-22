Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: 'Made-in-Nigeria' helicopter to undergo EIA, commenced Federal Government

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 22-01-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 00:20 IST
Nigeria: 'Made-in-Nigeria' helicopter to undergo EIA, commenced Federal Government
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@DrMuhdMahmood)

For the first-ever 'made-in-Nigeria' helicopter, the Federal Ministry of Environment and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) have initiated the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), according to a report by Sundiata Post.

Manufactured through reversed engineering by NASENI, it would be the first non-commercial helicopter project as per the report.

As stated by Muhammad Abubakar, Environment Minister, the EIA projects would be conducted to identify the possible mitigation in equipment insulation be it solid, noise, and liquid pollution.

Signing the statement on Thursday, Abubakar made the statement while receiving the NASENI's management team headed by Mohammed Haruna, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive.

He reportedly said that the "Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) is part of every endeavor on the planet but especially when you talk of aviation, there is a lot of impact on the environment from accidents in aviation, birds strike, noise, vibration, wastes that will be created etc... The EIA projects entails a number of things like project registration, site verification for project categorisation and screening environmental data collection and a lot more. It will identify possible mitigation in the insulation of abetment equipment whether noise, pollution both solid and liquid pollutants are all the EIA project will look at. Let me implore you to ensure that EIA is conducted on all your projects to enhance their sustainability."

Explaining his part, Haruna added that NASENI is striving to launch the first aircraft that is 'made-in-Nigeria' and so the agency needs to meet up the environmental regulations, as per the report.

He further added that "we must be accessed and permitted to test any engine in the environment. We have designed, developed and fabricated jet engines that EIA is being conducted by the Ministry of Environment and we want it to be fast tracked, we also want the Ministry to collaborate with us but supporting larger and mass production of our solar products which contributes to the reduction of emission. The Minister has rolled out their roles and told us things that must be in place for the technical teams visit, we believe that by the end of the year 2021, Nigeria should have its first made-in-Nigeria aircraft."

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' issue: Odisha BJP workers scuffle with police in Sambalpur

The row between the rulingBJD and opposition BJP over alleged irregularities in paddyprocurement intensified on Thursday when saffron partyactivists scuffled with the police in their bid to enter theoffice of the Sambalpur Revenue Divisiona...

Biden says U.S. coronavirus death toll will probably top 500,000 next month

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus will probably top 500,000 next month, painting a grim picture of what he said will be a difficult battle. In a White House event, Biden said the rollout of t...

U.S. House could send Trump impeachment charge to Senate as soon as Friday

The U.S. House of Representatives could as early as Friday send an impeachment charge accusing former President Donald Trump of inciting insurrection to the Senate, which must decide his fate and whether to block him from seeking office aga...

US STOCKS-Wall Street pauses at record highs after Biden inauguration

Wall Streets main indexes edged up to record highs on Thursday, propelled by optimism about more pandemic relief under the Biden administration to support the economy after data showed a tepid labor market recovery.The number of Americans f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021