Nigeria: Land disputes escalate disagreement btw Anambra Community and Umunze clan

Following the undergoing land boundary conflict between the Anambra Community and the Ugwunano Umunze clan in Nigeria, the Community has called for aid, according to a report by Daily Post.

The Ibughubu Umuchu Community's people in Aguata local of Anambra State have reportedly appealed Muhammadu Buhari, the President and Willie Obiano, the Governor to come for aid stating that the boundary issue could lead to merciless destruction of property and life if not resolved.

Adding more on the conflict, the people of the Ibughubu Umuchu clan have made the appeal in a statement signed by Ralph Njirika, the Chairman of the Community's Vigilante Group in a post to DAILY POST, earlier on Friday.

As per Njirika, "our lives are in danger over this boundary matter. We will recall that in 1932, the Supreme court had ruled that the relevant government agencies, the National Boundary Commission should demarcate the land for peace and harmony to reign. You can see that this year's farming season is fast approaching, we want the government to intervene to forestall any attack between our farmers from Ibughubu Umuchu and Ugwunano Umunze communities that cultivate in the said land.We don't want to lose our lives or want anyone to lose his life, we are seeking and appealing to Governor Willie Obiano and the federal government to prevail on the Boundary Commission to come down to the Anambra communities and demarcate the land in issue as pronounced by the highest court of the land".

It also mentioned that both are communities are brewing in tension, quoting, "tensions and fear are everywhere in both communities, because of the land. Our people who are farming in the land are being molested by the neighbouring Ugwunano Umunze who is claiming ownership of the hectares of the land. The rainy season is on, the government should hear our age-long cry demanding relevant authority to settle the matter amicably. Ibughubu Umuchu community is known as a peaceful community. We do not want to engage in war. We have maintained that tempo. The National Boundary Commission should intervene in this matter as the farming season is almost around the corner".