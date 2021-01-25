Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya: Healthcare workers emerge as top performers, Government handled COVID-19 averagely, says report

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 25-01-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 00:17 IST
Kenya: Healthcare workers emerge as top performers, Government handled COVID-19 averagely, says report
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The healthcare workers in Kenya have been ranked as the top performer of 2020 in a survey by Infotrak Research, according to a report by Mwakilishi.

The health workers have reportedly received an approval rating (of 76 %) for their frontline work and responsiveness in the fight against COVID-19.

Followed by media at 72 %, religious institutions at 65 %, Uhuru Kenyatta, the President at 63 % the respective have been ranked as 2nd, 3rd, and 4th best performers according to the end-year study.

However, a major part of Kenya's population have mentioned that the police of the country standing at 45%, the National Assembly at 39%, the Senate at 35 %, and county governments at 31% are noted as the worst performers in 2020, as per the report. Reportedly 65% of the total respondents share the opinion that the government has not been able to manage the economy with over 42% appreciating the turnaround of 2021's economy. The report indicated "optimism that the government will do a good job with the economy is highest in North Eastern at 65 percent and Coast at 54 percent".

Carried between 27th December and 29 December 2020, the survey was drawn from 24 counties where 800 respondents were interviewed. It stated, that over 47% of the country's people believed that the government has emerged averagely in the handling of COVID-19.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

Luminous aims Rs 6,000-cr turnover by FY25, to invest Rs 500 cr over next 3 yrs for expansion

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

France probably needs new lockdown as early as February - top adviser

France probably needs to move into a third lockdown, perhaps as early as the February school holidays, because of the circulation of new variants of the virus, the governments top medical advisor on COVID-19 policy said on Sunday.French sch...

Soccer-Fernandes stunner seals Cup win for Man Utd over Liverpool

Manchester United added to Liverpools woes as Bruno Fernandess pinpoint free kick earned his side a 3-2 win in a blockbuster FA Cup fourth-round clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.The Portuguese, on as a substitute, stepped up to bend a right-...

Israel targets flights, religious scofflaws, as virus rages

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Israel will be closing its international airport to nearly all flights, while Israeli police clashed with ultra-Orthodox protesters in several major cities and the government raced to bring a...

Trump's virus adviser says some saw it as 'hoax'

Dr. Deborah Birx says when she was coordinator of President Donald Trumps coronavirus task force, she had to grapple with COVID-19 deniers in the White House and that someone gave the president parallel streams of data that conflicted with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021