Kenya: Healthcare workers emerge as top performers, Government handled COVID-19 averagely, says report

The healthcare workers in Kenya have been ranked as the top performer of 2020 in a survey by Infotrak Research, according to a report by Mwakilishi.

The health workers have reportedly received an approval rating (of 76 %) for their frontline work and responsiveness in the fight against COVID-19.

Followed by media at 72 %, religious institutions at 65 %, Uhuru Kenyatta, the President at 63 % the respective have been ranked as 2nd, 3rd, and 4th best performers according to the end-year study.

However, a major part of Kenya's population have mentioned that the police of the country standing at 45%, the National Assembly at 39%, the Senate at 35 %, and county governments at 31% are noted as the worst performers in 2020, as per the report. Reportedly 65% of the total respondents share the opinion that the government has not been able to manage the economy with over 42% appreciating the turnaround of 2021's economy. The report indicated "optimism that the government will do a good job with the economy is highest in North Eastern at 65 percent and Coast at 54 percent".

Carried between 27th December and 29 December 2020, the survey was drawn from 24 counties where 800 respondents were interviewed. It stated, that over 47% of the country's people believed that the government has emerged averagely in the handling of COVID-19.