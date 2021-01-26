Left Menu
Nigeria: Delta state affirms to complete flood control project in time

"What we have achieved within this period of time that we've come back to work (referring to COVID-19 break) is commendable and I am sure we will try as much as possible to meet the target."

Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@DSGovernment)

To stem flood challenges in Delta State Nigeria; the Delta State Governor expressed determination in completing all flood control projects ongoing under contractual agreements Phases 1 and 2, according to a report by This Day.

While inspecting different sites of the projects in Effurun and Warri Ovuozourie Macaulay, the Director-General of Warri/Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency (WUEDA), assured the completion of the projects on time.

Macaulay said that Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor of Delta State, is being keen on completing the projects in due time to stem the drive against flood in the axis.

"His Excellency has said he is doing everything possible to make sure all hindrances are taken care of, including paying the contractors as well; and he is a man I take by his words, serious, anytime he speaks," the DG said.

Further affirming the levels of work done by contractors instead of loss of time due to COVID-19 in 2020, Okowa expressed satisfaction as per the report.

He quoted, "I am very satisfied with what I am seeing both from the CCEC-end and Levant-end. You can see that they're maintaining the integrity of the job. The job is of high quality. Even the areas that are complicated, they're able to do their best to make sure that we come out with something good. So far, I will say they're trying".

Okowa expressed confidence that the contractors would work faster after the State Government take care of all compensations and utilities. "What we have achieved within this period of time that we've come back to work (referring to COVID-19 break) is commendable and I am sure we will try as much as possible to meet the target," he added.

