Left Menu

Nigeria: Comfort Lamptey commends Kogi State Governor for encouraging gender equality agenda

“I would further like to thank you for pushing forward the global agenda on gender equality and women’s political participation in Nigeria."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:05 IST
Nigeria: Comfort Lamptey commends Kogi State Governor for encouraging gender equality agenda
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@Galacticus_O)

The UN Women Representative Nigeria has commended Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the Kogi State Governor, in a letter for his efforts to ensure inclusiveness and women participation in politics in Kogi, according to a report by The News.

The appreciation letter dated 26 January 2021 has been signed by Comfort Lamptey, the UN Women Representative Nigeria and ECOWAS.

Lamptey has commended the governor particularly for providing opportunities to the women of the state to mark their contribution in the local governance.

The UN Women reportedly commended Bello for building a gender-sensitive and inclusive local governance system in the state by appointing women as the vice-chairpersons in all 21 Local Government Areas of the Kago state. Lamptey in the letter thanked the governor for pushing forth the global agenda of gender equality as she stated, "I would further like to thank you for pushing forward the global agenda on gender equality and women's political participation in Nigeria. In this same vein, I would be honoured to pay you a courtesy visit in the week beginning Monday 1st February 2021 to discuss opportunities for supporting the ongoing efforts of your government to promote women's empowerment and gender equality in Kogi State".

As a mode of exploring possibilities, the letter also sought the chances for collaboration and partnership to assist the newly designated women deputy LGA chairpersons to thrive in their new roles, as per the report.

"To facilitate follow-up interactions, UN Women would welcome the opportunity to engage with a nominated focal person from the governor's office," the letter read.

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gadkari urges EV sector to shift towards indigenous battery technology

With electric vehicles fast becoming the new reality, Union Minister for MSME and Road Transport Highways Sh. Nitin Gadkari has stressed the need to emerge as pioneers in developing leading battery and power-train technologies.Noting that ...

India ranks 10th in Asia-Pacific Personalised Health Index

India ranked 10th out of 11 Asia Pacific countries in a newly-launched health index to measure the progress towards personalised healthcare.The Economist Intelligence Unit EIU report Asia-Pacific Personalised Health Index measures the readi...

China health authority and WHO discuss cooperation for coronavirus origin investigation

Chinas National Health Commission head Ma Xiaowei discussed cooperation on coronavirus origin tracing with the World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom in a phone call on Wednesday.A WHO team is currently in China to investigate the o...

Budget may unveil PSE privatisation policy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget next week is likely to unveil a blueprint of a new privatisation policy, where the government will exit PSUs in the non-strategic sector, sources said.The Budget for the fiscal beginning Apr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021