Nigeria: Comfort Lamptey commends Kogi State Governor for encouraging gender equality agenda

The UN Women Representative Nigeria has commended Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the Kogi State Governor, in a letter for his efforts to ensure inclusiveness and women participation in politics in Kogi, according to a report by The News.

The appreciation letter dated 26 January 2021 has been signed by Comfort Lamptey, the UN Women Representative Nigeria and ECOWAS.

Lamptey has commended the governor particularly for providing opportunities to the women of the state to mark their contribution in the local governance.

The UN Women reportedly commended Bello for building a gender-sensitive and inclusive local governance system in the state by appointing women as the vice-chairpersons in all 21 Local Government Areas of the Kago state. Lamptey in the letter thanked the governor for pushing forth the global agenda of gender equality as she stated, "I would further like to thank you for pushing forward the global agenda on gender equality and women's political participation in Nigeria. In this same vein, I would be honoured to pay you a courtesy visit in the week beginning Monday 1st February 2021 to discuss opportunities for supporting the ongoing efforts of your government to promote women's empowerment and gender equality in Kogi State".

As a mode of exploring possibilities, the letter also sought the chances for collaboration and partnership to assist the newly designated women deputy LGA chairpersons to thrive in their new roles, as per the report.

"To facilitate follow-up interactions, UN Women would welcome the opportunity to engage with a nominated focal person from the governor's office," the letter read.