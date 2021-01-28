Left Menu

Nigeria: Spiritual leader seeks answer on myth around COVID-19 vaccine, building trust and safety

“People talk of conspiracy theories that the vaccines are meant to kill us but will anyone wait to use the vaccines before they can kill us? So many drugs and products are imported into the country so if anybody wants to kill us there are one million ways to kill us."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 28-01-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:11 IST
Nigeria: Spiritual leader seeks answer on myth around COVID-19 vaccine, building trust and safety
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@NphcdaNG)

Sa'ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto Nigeria, has called the Federal Government to bust the myths related to COVID-19 vaccines the country is expecting to receive in early February, according to a report by Premium Times.

While speaking at a Sanitisation Program for Imams and Muslim scholars on COVID-19 in Nigeria on Wednesday, Abubakar stated that doing so would help the religious and traditional leaders to accept the efficiency of the vaccine.

Facilitated by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), the program was a part of a drive ensuring the acceptance of the vaccine in the country.

Busting the conspiracies around the vaccine, the traditional ruler said that are several ways of killing instead of importing the COVID-19 jab.

"People talk of conspiracy theories that the vaccines are meant to kill us but will anyone wait to use the vaccines before they can kill us? So many drugs and products are imported into the country so if anybody wants to kill us there are one million ways to kill us," Abubakar said.

Focusing on the choice of free will, he said that the vaccines have not reached the country yet, but it's an opportunity to bring up the concerns related to the vaccine for a better understanding. "The vaccines are free but the decision to take the vaccine is a personal choice so you should know every information about the vaccine. We cannot force people to take the vaccine, as the decision to take or not should be a personal choice," he added.

However, Abubakar emphasized 'the luxury of knowledge' and stated that knowledge is one of the foundations of Isalm.

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WHO team in Wuhan probing COVID-19 origins moves out of quarantine

A World Health Organization-led team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic left its quarantine hotel in Wuhan on Thursday to begin field work, two weeks after arriving in the Chinese city where the virus emerged in late 2019. T...

Senegal confirms presence of UK variant of coronavirus

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain has now been detected in Senegal, its health institute said on Thursday, just as measures to contain the spread of the virus appeared to have stalled a recent surge.Br...

TeamLease Services Q3 PAT down 9 pc at Rs 23.1 crore

Human resource company TeamLease Services on Thursday reported 9 per cent decline in profit after tax for the third quarter of 2020-21 at Rs 23.1 crore compared to the same period of the previous financial year.The companys profit after tax...

Sterling eases off recent highs as vaccine optimism fades

The British pound retreated on Thursday from the previous sessions multi-month highs, as investors tempered some of their optimism about the UK vaccine rollout, with the lockdown in England set to last until at least March.Sterling surged t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021