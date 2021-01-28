Kenya: Gaming company donates medical supplies worth Ksh1.5 million to Dandora 2 Health Centre

Mozzart, the leading gaming company, continues to provide support to the healthcare system of Kenya through numerous donations to several hospitals every week, according to a report by Ghafla.

Mozzart has donated Intensive Care Unit (ICU) medical supplies worth Ksh1.5 million as a part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative "Supporting Our Healthcare Facilities," to the Dandora 2 Health Centre in its capital city Nairobi.

The supplies received as donation includes oxygen concentrators, hospital beds, patient monitors, trolleys and incubators, as per the report. The medical supply would have a big share in improving service delivery said Kimenye Richard, the Kasarani Sub County Ministry of Health representative. "We are very glad for the support from Mozzart and appreciate what they are doing. The equipment will help us monitor mothers before and after they deliver and this is a big boost. We are really thankful," Richard said.

"Kasarani sub county is vast – from Kariobangi to Kamulu and obviously there are gaps as far as health services are concerned. This gesture from Mozzart means a lot as we strive to give quality health services to the community and we will do our best to maintain the equipment. We will also ensure they are put to good use", he added.

George Omondi Owoth, the Dandora 2 doctor thanked the gaming company saying, "we thank Mozzart for the equipment. It has been our vision since 2014 to be one of the facilities in Nairobi that can offer quality and affordable health services to the people and this is now coming into a reality courtesy of Mozzart".

"Previously we used to refer patients who required critical services to other hospitals but now we have the capacity to deal with emergencies. Such equipment are very vital and we are very honored to receive them" he added.

However, June Jemutai, CSR representative Mozzart, reiterated the commitment of the company to support Kenyan communities particularly amid COVID-19.

"Thank you for accepting our donations. We hope this equipment will help mothers, kids and all other patients. We have supported various hospitals and will continue to support our communities in different sectors", Jemutai added.

Mozzart has donated medical supplies to 16 different hospitals since November 2020 including Pumwani Maternity Hospital, Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, Ngara Health Centre, Mathare North Health Centre, Chemolingot Sub County Hospital, Kahawa West Health Centre, Kayole 2 Sub County Hospital, Kayole 1 Health Centre, Nyamache Sub-County Referral Hospital, Mathare North Health Centre, Nyamache Sub-County Referral Hospital, Chemolingot Sub County Hospital, Dandora 2 Health Center, Dandora 1 Health Center, Mukuru Health Center and Rachuonyo County Hospital