MSME sector in India has emerged as growth engine of economy: RBI Guv Das.

... ...
... ...
NDA has have given topmost priority to small businessmen and small farmers, says PM Modi in TN....
India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra on Thursday revised outlook for infrastructure to stable for 2021-22 from negative.The stable outlook factors in the contracted revenue visibility, long-tenor contracts enabling financial flexibility to an ...
GlaxoSmithKline will extend a trial testing an experimental rheumatoid arthritis drug on patients suffering from pneumonia-related to COVID-19 to focus on the elderly as it seeks to firm up encouraging findings so far.A trial started in May...
The World Health Organisations Europe unit is reporting that about one in 10 people who contracted COVID-19 continue to show persistent ill health 12 weeks after infection. Dr Hans Kluge, the head of WHO Europe, says much about so-called lo...