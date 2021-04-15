Nigeria: Government aims to provide 100 million jobs through NGEP

Nigeria: Government aims to provide 100 million jobs through NGEPDevdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 15-04-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 17:17 IST
The Nigerian government said on Monday that the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) was envisioned with an aim to provide opportunities to 100 million Nigerians while attending a two-day program in Owerri, according to a report by This Day.
The federal government explained that the aim could be achieved with the establishment of gas-related outlets after they are fully equipped. Timipre Sylva, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, disclosed it in the NGEP program organized by the Imo State in coordination with the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.
Sylva said the program has been flourished in the states of Ekiti and Anambra already and has been designed to expand gas supply to stimulate demand in the country. He further added that the previous year, 2020, was declared as the year of gas following the inauguration of a committee on NGEP on January 16th, 2020.
HAPPENING NOW: The HMSPR, H.E. Timipre Sylva pushing the Gas Revolution across the country; this time in Owerri, Imo State @HETimipreSylva @MKKyari @NNPCgroup @garba_deen pic.twitter.com/XZzUhUd4O0— Garba Deen (@garba_deen) April 12, 2021
Uzodinma who was represented by Paul Emeziem, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, described the program as a change of efficiency sustainability and cost alternatives among others.
Uzodinma commended the federal government for launching the program asserting that it is progress in the development and civilization of mankind. He said, "the federal government has done its bit and it is a process of enhancement and our life process and it will create employment opportunity for our people".
- READ MORE ON:
- Nigeria
- NGEP
- Petroleum Resources
- Owerri
- Ekiti
- Anambra
- sustainability
- Energy & Extractives
- Abuja