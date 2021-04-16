Left Menu

Nigeria: Mamman apologizes for erratic electric supply after power plant run down in country

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 16-04-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@EngrSMamman)

Saleh Mamman, the Nigeria Power Minister apologized to the people over the recent erratic power supply in a statement issued on Thursday, according to a report by Vanguard.

In the statement signed by his spokesman, Aaron Artimas, Mamman said that some power generating plants had run down in the last few weeks causing an erratic supply in the country.

He further noted that seven other thermal plants were dealing with low gas shortages and assured the ongoing efforts to restore power supply in the affected areas in the country.

The statement read: "The problem is caused by the breakdown of some National Integrated Power Plants supplying electricity to the national grid. The plants are namely Sapele, Afam, Olonrunsogo, Omotosho, Ibom, Egbin, Alaoji and Ihovbor. The Jebba Power Plant was shut down for annual maintenance".

"Seven other integrated power plants, namely Geregu, Sepele, Omotosho, Gbarain, Omuku, Paras and Alaoji are experiencing gas constraints, while the Shiroro hydroelectric power plant has water management issues. This unfortunate development has drastically affected power generation, thus effectively minimizing the national grid. In view of this, The Minister of Power Engr. @EngrSMamman regrets this unfortunate situation and offers his sincere apology to all affected Nigerians on the inconveniences the Power shortages are causing," it added.

"He assures that the ministry through the appropriate Agencies is working assiduously to rectify the technical problems affecting the plants as well as resolving the gas issues to the others. Engr. Sale Mamman further assures that the national grid will be restored to its previous historic distribution peak of about 5,600MW of electricity achieved early this year, so as to relief Nigerians from the current harsh climatic conditions and restore full economic activities."

A similar explosion in the River State power transmission station caused a power outage in most parts of Port Harcourt. However, as per sources, another explosion was observed at the Afam power plant station, Oyibo Local Government Area of the state.

