Soccer-French minister Beaune urges UEFA to take tough measures over Super League
French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune told France Info radio on Tuesday that he wanted European soccer's governing body UEFA to take tough measures in the coming days against the planned breakaway Super League. Twelve of Europe's top clubs launched the breakaway Super League on Sunday, launching what is set to be a bitter battle for control of the game and its revenue.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-04-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 12:41 IST
French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune told France Info radio on Tuesday that he wanted European soccer's governing body UEFA to take tough measures in the coming days against the planned breakaway Super League. He added he congratulated French clubs, such as Paris Saint Germain (PSG), for not having signed up to the Super League.
"It puts money above pleasure," said Beaune, as he criticized the Super League. Twelve of Europe's top clubs launched the breakaway Super League on Sunday, launching what is set to be a bitter battle for control of the game and its revenue.
