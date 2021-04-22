Kenya: Aircraft Academy receives commercial operations certification from CAA

Kenya's most experienced unmanned Aircraft Academy, Drone Space, received the Remote Operator's Certificate (ROC) from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority(CAA) for commercial drone operations, according to a report by The Star.

Being one of the Authorised Unmanned Aircraft Systems Training Organisations in the country, the Remote Operator Certification allows the Drone Space to fully accomplish the promise of Unmanned Aircraft Systems technology to achieve innumerable economic and societal benefits.

"This landmark certification is a critical step in the use of drones to provide solutions to everyday challenges," Tony Mwangi, Chief Executive Officer said.

"Over the last five years, there has been significant demand for potential drone pilots and legal operations".

ROC approves an operator to bring out specified drones' operations and so the pilots are required to have a valid Remote Pilot License in order to carry out a commercial operation and to operate it legally.

Both the pilot and the drone will need to operate under the ROC that has to be issued by the KCAA, which monitors drone operations to assure air safety and competence.

"Flying a drone is legal in Kenya, however, commercial drone operations require a pilot to obtain a Remote Operators Certificate from the Authority," Tony said.

The Aircraft Academy was founded in 2018, providing a range of services including helping individuals install a commercial drone operation to equipping companies with access to accredited operators.