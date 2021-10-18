Left Menu

Azerbaijan Independence Day 2021: Google Doodle to honor 30 years of independence

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 18-10-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 12:16 IST
Azerbaijan Independence Day 2021: Google Doodle to honor 30 years of independence
Today Google doodle on Azerbaijan’s flag to celebrate 30 years of Independence. Image Credit: Google doodle
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Happy independence Day, Azerbaijan!

Today Google doodle on Azerbaijan's flag to celebrate 30 years of Independence. On this day 30 years ago, the constitutional act titled, "On the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan" was approved by the local government. This legislation paved the way for the official affirmation of independence later that year, when a nationwide referendum officially established the Republic of Azerbaijan with the support of 95 percent of the voting population!

Azerbaijan's Independence Day, also known as State Sovereignty Day or as Istiqlaliyyət günü in local Azerbaijani. The Independence Day of Azerbaijan (Azerbaijan: Azərbaycanda Müstəqilliyin Bərpası Günü) is the main state holiday in Azerbaijan.

Turkey became the first nation to recognize Azerbaijani independence, with both nations sharing ethnic, cultural, and linguistic backgrounds. Just months later, the newly sovereign country on the shore of the Caspian sea became a member of the United Nations and adopted its national anthem, coat of arms, and the blue, red, and green striped national flag, which is depicted in the Doodle artwork. Today's observation begins with the raising of the Azerbaijani flag as citizens reflect on their nation's path to freedom.

Another historical note, from 1918 to 1920, Azerbaijan first became an independent country as the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR)—the first, successful democratic republic in the Turkic and Muslim worlds.

Source: Wikipedia, Google doodle

Also Read: Una Marson: Google doodle to honor Jamaican feminist, activist & writer

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021