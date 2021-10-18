Azerbaijan Independence Day 2021: Google Doodle to honor 30 years of independence

Happy independence Day, Azerbaijan!

Today Google doodle on Azerbaijan's flag to celebrate 30 years of Independence. On this day 30 years ago, the constitutional act titled, "On the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan" was approved by the local government. This legislation paved the way for the official affirmation of independence later that year, when a nationwide referendum officially established the Republic of Azerbaijan with the support of 95 percent of the voting population!

Azerbaijan's Independence Day, also known as State Sovereignty Day or as Istiqlaliyyət günü in local Azerbaijani. The Independence Day of Azerbaijan (Azerbaijan: Azərbaycanda Müstəqilliyin Bərpası Günü) is the main state holiday in Azerbaijan.

Turkey became the first nation to recognize Azerbaijani independence, with both nations sharing ethnic, cultural, and linguistic backgrounds. Just months later, the newly sovereign country on the shore of the Caspian sea became a member of the United Nations and adopted its national anthem, coat of arms, and the blue, red, and green striped national flag, which is depicted in the Doodle artwork. Today's observation begins with the raising of the Azerbaijani flag as citizens reflect on their nation's path to freedom.

Another historical note, from 1918 to 1920, Azerbaijan first became an independent country as the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR)—the first, successful democratic republic in the Turkic and Muslim worlds.

Source: Wikipedia, Google doodle

Also Read: Una Marson: Google doodle to honor Jamaican feminist, activist & writer