Google doodle celebrates Israel's Independence Day!

"Happy Yom Ha'atzmaut, Israel!​"

Today's Doodle celebrates Israel's Independence Day or Yom Ha'atzmaut. Israel declared independence on 14 May 1948, which corresponded with the Hebrew date 5 Iyar in that year, Yom Ha'atzmaut was originally celebrated on that date.

Yom Hazikaron, the Israeli Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terrorism Remembrance Day is always scheduled for the day preceding Independence Day. This year's Independence Day celebrations start from sunset on May 4th to sunset on May 5th and immediately follow Israeli Memorial Day.

The celebration starts each year with the Torch Lighting Ceremony on Mount Herzl and a congratulatory speech delivered by the speaker of the Israeli parliament, The Knesset. At the lighting ceremony, 12 Israelis who have made a significant contribution to the country of Israel will light 12 torches to symbolize the 12 tribes of Israel.

Following the opening ceremonies, firework shows and live performances full of folk dances, popular Israeli music and sing-alongs continue throughout the night. Families can proudly wave the flag of Israel while enjoying picnics, parades, and famous airplane fly-bys the day after.

The ceremony includes a speech by the speaker of the Knesset (the Israeli Parliament), artistic performances, a Flag of Israel, forming elaborate structures (such as a Menorah, Magen David) and the ceremonial lighting of twelve torches, one for each of the Tribes of Israel. Every year Israeli citizens, who made a significant social contribution in a selected area, are invited to light the torches. Many cities hold outdoor performances in cities squares featuring leading Israeli singers and fireworks displays. Streets around the squares are closed to cars, allowing people to sing and dance in the streets.

The holiday is concluded by the Israel Prize ceremony, where standout citizens are recognized and awarded for their cultural contributions to the country.

Source: Google doodles, Wikipedia

Also Read: Toots Thieleman: Google doodle celebrates 100th birthday of jazz legend!