Left Menu

Google doodle celebrates Tunisia National Day 2023

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 20-03-2023 13:30 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 13:28 IST
Google doodle celebrates Tunisia National Day 2023
Tunisia National Day is a national holiday that is celebrated across the country with parades, wreath-laying ceremonies, and street decorations. Image Credit: Google doodles
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Happy National Day, Tunisia!

On March 20, 2023, Google celebrated Tunisia National Day with a beautiful Doodle, honors the signing of a treaty that marked Tunisia's independence from France in 1956. Tunisia National Day is a national holiday that is celebrated across the country with parades, wreath-laying ceremonies, and street decorations. The day is an opportunity for Tunisians to remember and honor those who fought for their country's freedom and independence.

The journey to Tunisian independence was a long and arduous one that spanned over four decades. The independence movement began in 1907 with the formation of the Young Tunisian Party and gained momentum in the 1920s with the formation of the Destour, a Tunisian political party that had the support of the Bey. In 1934, a new generation of young nationalists formed the Neo Destour party, which led the way to independence in the 1950s.

Habib Bourguiba was the leader of the independence movement and became the first Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Tunisia after negotiations with France successfully brought an end to the colonial protectorate and led to independence. Bourguiba's proposal of gradual independence for Tunisia was supported by most Tunisians, and armed resistance was carried out by the Neo Destour to force the French to leave.

The road to independence was not easy, and Bourguiba was imprisoned several times for his involvement in the independence movement. However, with the support of the Tunisian people and international pressure, Tunisia finally achieved independence from France on March 20, 1956.

Today, Tunisia remains a democratic country with a rich cultural heritage and a diverse population. The Medina of Tunis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a popular tourist destination that showcases the country's unique history and architecture. Tunisia has also made significant progress in areas such as women's rights, education, and healthcare.

Tunisia National Day is a day of celebration and reflection for Tunisians. It is a reminder of the struggles and sacrifices that were made to achieve independence and a call to continue the fight for democracy and human rights. For many people in Tunisia, the day serves as a reminder to continue the fight for democracy.

Also Read: Google doodle celebrates 83rd birthday of Indonesian poet, Sapardi Djoko Damono

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India
4
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023