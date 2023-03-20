Google doodle celebrates 83rd birthday of Indonesian poet, Sapardi Djoko Damono

On March 20th, 2023, Google doodle honours the 83rd birthday of Sapardi Djoko Damono, the celebrated Indonesian poet who revolutionized lyrical poetry in Indonesia. Born in Solo, Central Java in 1940, Damono spent his childhood reading every book he could get his hands on, and started writing poetry while attending high school in Surakarta. After earning an English degree from Gajah Mada University, he studied Indonesian literature in graduate school while working as a radio broadcaster and theater assistant. It was during this time that he began taking his poetry more seriously.

In 1969, Sapardi Djoko Damono released his first poetry collection, dukaMu abadi (Your Sorrow is Eternal), which was groundbreaking in that it reflected on the human condition, rather than societal reflection and ideas, which were more commonly addressed by other Indonesian poets at the time. The book's success led to Damono's appointment as a literature professor at the University of Indonesia.

Sapardi Djoko Damono went on to write three more collections of poetry in his straightforward and introspective style, earning him the ASEAN-sponsored Southeast Asian Write Award for poetry in 1986. He also founded the Indonesian Literary Scholars Association and served as chairman for three consecutive terms, in an effort to promote the art form across the country. In addition to his own work, Damono also translated literary works from around the world into Indonesian, including Ernest Hemingway's The Old Man and the Sea.

Sapardi Djoko Damono's most celebrated collection of poetry, Hujan Bulan Juni (A June Rain), was published in 1994 and inspired several musicians to create compositions with similar themes. Throughout his career, he received numerous honors, including the Achmad Bakrie Award for Literature in 2003 and the Akademi Jakarta Award in 2012. In 2010, the University of Indonesia elected him as the dean of faculty and held a poetry recital to celebrate his life's work.

Despite his numerous accomplishments, Damono remained humble and dedicated to the craft of poetry. He believed that poetry had the power to bring people together and to inspire change. Today, his poetry continues to be read throughout the world, serving as an ode to the next generation of writers.

Sapardi Djoko Damono passed away on July 19th, 2020, after a long illness. However, his legacy lives on through his contributions to Indonesian poetry and literature. Google's commemoration of his 83rd birthday serves as a reminder of his enduring impact on the world of poetry and his dedication to promoting the art form in Indonesia and beyond. As readers continue to discover his work, Sapardi Djoko Damono's influence on Indonesian literature will undoubtedly continue to be felt for generations to come.

