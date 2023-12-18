Google Doodle Shines for Qatar National Day Celebration

In a vibrant display of colors, Google Doodle is commemorating Qatar National Day, also known as Founder's Day. This special day marks the historic moment in 1878 when Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani assumed leadership, becoming the founding father of the modern State of Qatar. His visionary leadership united the region's tribes and laid the foundation for the country's enduring values.

The heart of the celebration takes place in the capital city, Doha, where a lively parade unfolds. Spectators gather to witness mesmerizing aerial displays, featuring water jets soaring in harmony with music. Throughout the city, homes and buildings proudly display the national flag in white and maroon, symbolizing Qatar's cherished principles of pride, solidarity, and loyalty.

As the day progresses, Qataris come together with family and friends to enjoy a festive meal, often centered around machbūs, the national dish. This slow-cooked delight, featuring lamb or chicken with seasoned rice, is a flavorful staple found throughout the country. The culmination of the festivities is marked by a breathtaking display of fireworks illuminating the night sky.

The entire nation joins in wishing Qatar a joyous National Day, celebrating its rich history, unity, and values.

Also Read: Google Doodle Shines in Celebration of Kenya's 60th Jamhuri Day Anniversary