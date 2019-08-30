BKU stages sit-in outside collectorate

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has started an indefinite sit-in at the collectorate here to press for various demands, including clearing sugarcane dues of the farmers. There was a confrontation at the collectorate on Thursday when the police prevented the BKU activists, led by Rakesh Tikait, from entering into the district magistrate room.

The BKU activists then sat outside the room of the district magistrate on an indefinite protest. PTI CORR HMB

