PM recommends Ayush centre for Haryana CM's sore throat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday advised Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to try out a newly launched Ayush health centre to get something for his sore throat, which he might have got while talking at public meetings. He made the remark in a lighter vein while inaugurating 10 Ayush health and wellness centres in Haryana, through video-conferencing from New Delhi after presenting the Yoga Awards.

Khattar was listening to the speech in Panchkula, where the Haryana government had organised a function. Several BJP MLAs and other party leaders were in attendance. Modi said a hectic tour of villages in the run up to the Haryana Assembly polls has affected Khattar's throat.

"These days the Haryana chief minister is touring villages and he is working very hard. I am seeing that he was unable to speak, this is the professional hazard we face. During poll time, even I have to go through this," the prime minister said. "But I will tell you one secret, I do yoga, pranayam and bank upon Ayurveda, I make full use of these therefore I am able to manage. Now that Ayush and wellness centres have been inaugurated in Haryana, I will tell Khattarji to get his throat treated there," said Modi jokingly as Khattar burst into laughter.

The 10 Ayush centres inaugurated by Modi are in Panchkula, Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Jind, Hisar, Sonipat, Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh. Khattar expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for inaugurating the centres.

Polls in Haryana are due in October and Khattar is touring the state as part of his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', which was flagged off from Kalka on August 18 by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The yatra will culminate on September 8 in Rohtak, where the Modi will address a rally.

