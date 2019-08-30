CBI conducts anti-corruption drive in various govt departments

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted a special drive carrying out 150 surprise checks in various government departments across the country on suspicion of corruption.

Based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of ease of living, the special drive has been conducted primarily at such points where common citizens or small businessmen feel maximum pinch of corruption in the government machinery. The departments covered in the special drive by the probe agency include medical, transport, coal mines, transport, GST department, fire, food corporation.

The drive will sensitise all stakeholders about possible avenues of corruption and the difficulties common citizens face while seeking services from such departments, they said. (ANI)

