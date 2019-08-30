Rahul targets Modi over not visiting flood-hit Kerala

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting flood-ravaged Kerala and said it awaits a relief package like those given to other affected states. Gandhi's criticism of the prime minister came through a tweet as Modi said Kerala was "special" to him and he had visited Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple in the state after winning his second term.

"Dear Mr Modi, After your visit to Guruvayur - a huge flood visited Kerala, causing death and destruction. A timely visit then would have been appreciated. Kerala is suffering and still awaits a relief package, like those given to other flood hit states. This is unfair," Gandhi posted on the microblogging site.

In his tweet, Gandhi, who on Friday wound up his four-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, which is among the worst-affected areas in the state, tagged a post by the Prime Minister Office's handle. The PMO tweet said, "Kerala is also special for me, personally. I have had numerous opportunities to visit Kerala. One of the first things I did after the people blessed me yet again with a big responsibility is visiting the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple: PM."

The prime minister made the comments while addressing the 'Malayala Manorama News Conclave' in Kochi via video link from the national capital. The Congress leader spent four days in the constituency, spread across the districts of Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram, and attended at least 30 meetings, including at remote tribal hamlets, with the flood-affected people. He distributed relief materials and promised more help. He also visited Chaligaddah, a remote tribal hamlet on the banks of Kabini river.

While some of the people complained that they were yet to receive the Rs 10,000 initial financial assistance announced by the state government, a woman cried as she said she lost everything in the landslide and has no place to go back to from the relief camp. Wayanad was also facing a series of other problems, including a ban on night travel, man-animal conflict and lack of sufficient educational facilities, Gandhi said.

He also said his first priority was to ensure early compensation and speedy rehabilitation of the flood-affected people. Shortly before he left for Delhi on Friday, Gandhi met Anshaj who lost his mother and aunt in the landslides. He spent time with the family at Vazhikkadavu at Aanamuri.

He also visted the flood-affected areas at Pathar in Pothukallu village and Kaippini in Chungathara. Puthumala in Wayanad and Kavalappara in neighbouring Malappuram had been rocked by a series of landslides which claimed several lives.

While 60 people died in Malappuram, 14 lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Wayanad district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)