Miscreants loot Rs 8 lakh from businessman

Miscreants on Friday looted Rs 8 lakh from a businessman in Bihar's Kishanganj district, police said. Satyajit Majumdar, a businessman of West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur, had kept a bag containing Rs 8 lakh on the rear seat of his car after withdrawing the money from bank.

A bike-borne miscreant suddenly opened the door of the car and decamped with the bag containing the money at Clatex chowk under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station, the police said. Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish said that police have started investigation. A special team has been constituted to probe the case.

All neighbouring police stations including that of West Bengal have been alerted in this regard, sources said adding that an FIR has been lodged in this regard. Police are going through the CCTV footage installed at the bank and other places to ascertain the identities of the miscreants, sources said..

