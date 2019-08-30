Man tied to tree, thrashed on suspison of being child-lifter

A man was beaten up on suspicion of being a child-lifter near Satna city in Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning, police said. While the police identified two of the accused from a video which surfaced on social media, no one has been arrested so far.

The incident took place at Tikuriya Tola by-pass outside Satna, said Kolgawa police station in-charge R P Singh. A group of around ten persons tied up the victim, who appeared to be between 25 to 30 years old and mentally challenged, to a tree on suspicion that he was a child-lifter, and beat him up, he said.

On learning about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and took him to a hospital, Singh said. The victim's name was yet to be ascertained.

Two of the accused were identified while the police were trying to ascertain the identity of others, Singh added. PTI COR ADU MAS KRK KRK.

