Sikh girl's forced conversion to Islam: MEA asks Pak govt to take remedial action

India on Friday said it has raised with Pakistan the issue of a Sikh girl being abducted and forced to convert to Islam in that country and asked for "immediate remedial action". A Sikh girl was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam before being married to a Muslim man in the country's Punjab province, police in Nankana City said.

In response to a media query regarding the incident, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the ministry has received a number of representations from various quarters of civil society in India, including Sikh religious bodies, at the "reports of the incident of abduction and forced conversion of a minor Sikh girl in Pakistan". "We have shared these concerns with the government of Pakistan and asked for immediate remedial action," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)